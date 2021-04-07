Liberals offer up to $742 million to low income seniors whose GIS was clawed back this year

Pressed by its critics to help vulnerable seniors whose Guaranteed Income Supplement payments were cut after they accepted pandemic supports, the federal government is offering cash payments to blunt the effect of the clawback.

"We are committing today to provide Guaranteed Income Supplement or Allowance beneficiaries who also received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit [CERB] with a one-time payment to alleviate the financial hardship they may have faced as a result of an unintended interaction between the two benefits," Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in prepared remarks in the House of Commons.

The NDP and Bloc Québécois, along with anti-poverty advocates, have been pressuring the federal government for months to address the issue.

