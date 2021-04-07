Liberals offer up to $742 million to low income seniors whose GIS was clawed back this year
Federal government also offering almost $70 million to students who mistakenly claimed CERB
Pressed by its critics to help vulnerable seniors whose Guaranteed Income Supplement payments were cut after they accepted pandemic supports, the federal government is offering cash payments to blunt the effect of the clawback.
"We are committing today to provide Guaranteed Income Supplement or Allowance beneficiaries who also received the Canada Emergency Response Benefit [CERB] with a one-time payment to alleviate the financial hardship they may have faced as a result of an unintended interaction between the two benefits," Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said in prepared remarks in the House of Commons.
The NDP and Bloc Québécois, along with anti-poverty advocates, have been pressuring the federal government for months to address the issue.
More to come ...
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?