Freeland hosts annual meeting with provincial, territorial counterparts today

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland is hosting her annual meeting of federal, provincial and territorial finance ministers in Toronto today.

Ministers expected to talk pensions, housing and affordability

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland arrives to House of Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023.
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland arrives to the House of Commons Finance committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

The meeting will focus on economic growth, housing and affordability, according to a news release.

But the ministers are also expected to talk pensions after holding a special meeting last month to discuss Alberta's intentions to create its own pension plan.

Alberta has since paused its public consultations on a pension plan, however, a senior federal source says there will be discussion of pensions in today's meeting.

The meeting comes as Canada continues to struggle with high inflation and high interest rates weigh on the economy.

At the same time, all levels of government are facing mounting pressure to address the housing crisis by finding ways to get more homes built, faster.

