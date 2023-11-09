Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Breaking

Federal government to table fall economic statement on Nov. 21

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21.

PBO has projected a federal deficit higher than the spring budget forecast

CBC News ·
A woman stands at a podium and listens to a question from a reporter, (not shown).
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland holds a press conference in Ottawa on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21, her office said Thursday.

The fall statement will be the public's first look at the government's books since last spring's federal budget, which projected a $40.1-billion deficit in 2023-24.

"The Fall Economic Statement will provide information on the state of the Canadian economy and an update on the government's economic plan to help create good jobs, to build more homes, and to make life more affordable," a news release from Freeland's office said.

Last month, the parliamentary budget officer projected the federal deficit would rise to $46.5 billion due to slower growth in government revenues and higher expenses.

 

More to come ...

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now