Federal government to table fall economic statement on Nov. 21

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland will table the federal government's fall economic statement on Nov. 21, her office said Thursday.

The fall statement will be the public's first look at the government's books since last spring's federal budget, which projected a $40.1-billion deficit in 2023-24.

"The Fall Economic Statement will provide information on the state of the Canadian economy and an update on the government's economic plan to help create good jobs, to build more homes, and to make life more affordable," a news release from Freeland's office said.

Last month, the parliamentary budget officer projected the federal deficit would rise to $46.5 billion due to slower growth in government revenues and higher expenses.

