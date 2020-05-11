Freeland set to respond to Trump's plan to slap tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is holding a news conference today to respond to Donald Trump's decision to impose tariffs on Canadian aluminum imports.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET in Toronto, and CBCNews.ca will carry it live.

Just hours after the U.S. president announced the measures during a campaign speech in Ohio on Thursday, Freeland and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement saying Canada intends to "swiftly" impose retaliatory measures on U.S. goods. The countermeasures will be "dollar-for-dollar," the statement said.

Trump cited national security concerns as the basis for slapping Canada with the tariffs — a claim flatly rejected by Freeland.

"Canadian aluminum does not undermine U.S. national security. Canadian aluminum strengthens U.S. national security and has done so for decades through unparalleled co-operation between our two countries," she said in a statement.

It's not the first time Trump has imposed tariffs on Canada. In 2018, the U.S. brought in tariffs on Canadian imports, imposing a 25 per cent duty on steel and a 10 per cent duty on aluminum.

At the time, Canada had retaliated with $16.6 billion in tariffs on U.S. products, including ketchup, ballpoint pens, licorice, orange juice, whisky and toilet paper. Canada focused on products that would cause pain in electoral districts held by key Republicans, something that could be done again given the U.S. election is only three months away.

The U.S. later removed them as part of the renewed North American free trade deal.

The new U.S. tariff is scheduled to be in effect as of Aug. 16.