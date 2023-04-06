14 Canadian women and children released from camps in northeastern Syria

Authorities in northeast Syria confirm they released four Canadian women and 10 children to Canadian officials for repatriation after they were held for years in camps for ISIS suspects and their families.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) released a statement saying it met with Global Affairs Canada officials for the handover.

The number of Canadians en route to Canada is smaller than anticipated.

Those repatriated are part of an agreement struck with Global Affairs in January that promised to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children.

The lawyer representing the women and children, Lawrence Greenspon, said Wednesday he hoped that all 19 of his clients would be on board the plane home.

Greenspon said Tuesday he's been fighting for three years to get the women and children to Canada, which involved taking the case to Federal Court.

Sébastien Beaulieu, an executive at Global Affairs Canada and former ambassador, was on site for the exchange in Syria, according to AANES.

WATCH | Canadian women, children leaving ISIS camp in Syria, lawyers says: