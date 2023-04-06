Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Politics·Breaking

14 Canadian women and children released from camps in northeastern Syria

Authorities in northeast Syria confirm they released four Canadian women and 10 children to Canadian officials for repatriation after they were held for years in camps for ISIS suspects and their families.

Number of Canadians to be repatriated less than government's deal

Ashley Burke · CBC News ·
Canadian officials in Syria
Global Affairs officials (left) including Sébastien Beaulieu, an executive at Global Affairs Canada and former ambassador, meeting with AANES officials (right). (AANES)

Authorities in northeast Syria confirm they released four Canadian women and 10 children to Canadian officials for repatriation after they were held for years in camps for ISIS suspects and their families.

The Kurdish-led Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria (AANES) released a statement saying it met with Global Affairs Canada officials for the handover.

The number of Canadians en route to Canada is smaller than anticipated. 

Those repatriated are part of an agreement struck with Global Affairs in January that promised to repatriate six Canadian women and 13 children. 

The lawyer representing the women and children, Lawrence Greenspon, said Wednesday he hoped that all 19 of his clients would be on board the plane home. 

Greenspon said Tuesday he's been fighting for three years to get the women and children to Canada, which involved taking the case to Federal Court.

Sébastien Beaulieu, an executive at Global Affairs Canada and former ambassador, was on site for the exchange in Syria, according to AANES. 

WATCH | Canadian women, children leaving ISIS camp in Syria, lawyers says:

Canadian women, children leaving ISIS camp in Syria, lawyer says

11 hours ago
Duration 2:24
The lawyer for multiple Canadian women and their children long-detained in a Syrian camp for suspected ISIS members and their families told CBC News a deal has been reached to bring them home, and some may be on their way.

More to come.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ashley Burke

Senior reporter

Ashley Burke is a senior reporter with the CBC's Parliamentary Bureau in Ottawa who focuses on enterprise journalism for television, radio and digital platforms. She won the prestigious Charles Lynch Award and was a finalist for the Michener Award for her exclusive reporting on the toxic workplace at Rideau Hall. She has also uncovered rampant allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian military. Her beats include transport, defence and federal government accountability. You can reach her confidentially by email: ashley.burke@cbc.ca or https://www.cbc.ca/securedrop/

    With files from Phil Ling

    CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
    Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

    now