Ottawa announces plan to phase out 'inefficient' fossil fuel subsidies

Ottawa published its plan for eliminating inefficient fossil fuel subsidies today — making Canada the first country among wealthy, heavy-emitting nations to do so, according to the federal government.

In 2009, the countries that make up the G20 publicly promised to "phase out and rationalize ... inefficient fossil fuel subsidies" over the "medium term."

Such subsidies "encourage wasteful consumption, reduce our energy security, impede investment in clean energy sources and undermine efforts to deal with the threat of climate change," said the G20 communique.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault announced the plan in Montreal Monday as Canada continues to grapple with one of the worst wildfire seasons ever recorded and devastating flooding in Nova Scotia.

"We're eliminating subsidies to produce fossil fuels in Canada, unless those subsidies are aimed at de-carbonizing the emissions of the sector," Guilbeault said.

Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault says the plan to eliminate what the government calls 'inefficient' fossil fuel subsidies has some exceptions. (REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier)

Environment and Climate Change Canada and the Department of Finance developed the guidelines .

Guilbeault said there are exceptions to the government's new directive. Federal dollars can still flow to fossil fuel projects if they:

Enable significant greenhouse gas emissions reductions

Support clean energy, clean technology and renewable energy

Support Indigenous economic participation in fossil fuel activities

Offer essential energy services to remote communities

Provide short-term support for an emergency

Support abated fossil fuels — oil and gas projects which capture production emissions through carbon capture.

Phase-out plan is a 'half measure': NDP

A plan to phase out public financing of the fossil fuel sector, including Crown corporations, was a key requirement of the confidence and supply agreement the Liberals arranged with the NDP to support their minority government.

MP Laurel Collins, NDP critic for climate change and the environment, said in a media statement she is "frustrated" with a Liberal plan she described as a "half-measure."

"The NDP will keep pushing for the immediate elimination of specific fossil fuel subsidies that Liberals left out — like the exploration and development expense deductions for oil and gas — and for a plan to end public financing of the fossil fuel sector," Collins said.

The environmental advocacy group Environmental Defence said today's guidelines set a "high benchmark" for other countries in the G20 to follow.

But Julia Levin, associate director of Environmental Defence, said more work must be done to close loopholes in the guidelines. She said the government's investment tax credit for carbon capture continues to bankroll oil and gas directly.

"There are exemptions that continue to show the influence of big oil on climate policy decisions," Levin said.

Energy for a Secure Future, which promotes the natural gas sector, said it doesn't believe Canada has any inefficient oil and gas subsidies to eliminate.

"These projects are economic, and that's why people are investing their private capital in them," said Shannon Joseph, a member of the organization's advisory council.

Joseph said tax measures offered to any other types of business in Canada should also go to the oil and gas sector. She also called on Canadians to remember the role fossil fuels play in our economy and funding our social safety net.

"What Canadians need to know about the energy sector in Canada is that it is a major source of investment and innovation, it is a major source of jobs and GDP, and that the world is still asking us for his energy," she said.