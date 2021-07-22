Dany Fortin says his 'career appears to be over' after his removal from vaccine campaign
Fortin says the decision to remove him from the campaign did not respect due process
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says his career "appears to be over" after he was abruptly removed from his role overseeing Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout because of a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct.
Fortin's assertion is contained in an affidavit sworn last week as part of his legal battle to reverse the government's decision in May to fire him from his posting with the Public Health Agency of Canada.
Fortin's legal team says the affidavit has been served on Attorney General David Lametti and will be formally submitted to the court in September.
In the affidavit, Fortin says he still has not been told why he was abruptly removed from overseeing the vaccine campaign and that the decision has had a devastating impact on his reputation and career.
Fortin says his performance to that point in his military was considered exemplary, but while he expected to receive a promotion and new assignment after finishing with the vaccine campaign, his career now appears to be over.
Fortin says the decision to remove him did not respect due process and he has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Health Minister Patty Hajdu of political interference.
