Skip to Main Content
Politics·New

Dany Fortin says his 'career appears to be over' after his removal from vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says his career "appears to be over" after he was abruptly removed from his role overseeing Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout because of a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct.

Fortin says the decision to remove him from the campaign did not respect due process

The Canadian Press ·
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin responds to a question on COVID vaccines during a news conference on January 14, 2021 in Ottawa. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin says his career "appears to be over" after he was abruptly removed from his role overseeing Canada's COVID-19 vaccine rollout because of a decades-old allegation of sexual misconduct.

Fortin's assertion is contained in an affidavit sworn last week as part of his legal battle to reverse the government's decision in May to fire him from his posting with the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Fortin's legal team says the affidavit has been served on Attorney General David Lametti and will be formally submitted to the court in September.

In the affidavit, Fortin says he still has not been told why he was abruptly removed from overseeing the vaccine campaign and that the decision has had a devastating impact on his reputation and career.

Fortin says his performance to that point in his military was considered exemplary, but while he expected to receive a promotion and new assignment after finishing with the vaccine campaign, his career now appears to be over.

Fortin says the decision to remove him did not respect due process and he has accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and Health Minister Patty Hajdu of political interference.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversationCreate account

Already have an account?

now