Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin under military investigation, is no longer leading vaccine campaign
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, has left his post and is now the subject of a military investigation, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, has left his post and is now the subject of a military investigation, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.
The brief statement does not describe any allegations against Fortin or explain the nature of the investigation.
More to come ...