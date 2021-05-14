Skip to Main Content
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin under military investigation, is no longer leading vaccine campaign

Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, the military commander leading vaccine logistics at the Public Health Agency of Canada, has left his post and is now the subject of a military investigation, according to a statement from the Department of National Defence.
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, shown here responding to a question on COVID vaccines during a news conference, has left his post at PHAC pending the results of a military investigation. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

The brief statement does not describe any allegations against Fortin or explain the nature of the investigation. 

More to come ...

 

 

