Former PMO staffer fined for voting in the wrong riding in the 2021 election

A former adviser to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been fined $1,500 for voting in the wrong riding in the 2021 election.

Ayesha Chughtai voted in the electoral district of Calgary Skyview but didn't "ordinarily reside" in the riding, according to a summary of the violation on the Commissioner of Canada Elections' website.

The Canada Elections Act forbids citizens from voting "in a particular electoral district knowing that his or her place of ordinary residence is not in that electoral district."

The summary says Chughtai was volunteering for George Chahal — the Liberal candidate and now MP for Calgary Skyview — during the 2021 campaign. She also was working in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) as a regional adviser for the Prairies and the North at the time.

The summary indicates Chughtai was told by Elections Canada staff on Sept. 2 that she wasn't eligible to vote in the riding, but still voted at an advance poll on Sept. 13.