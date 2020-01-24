Special forces soldier guilty of stealing military supplies released from military

A former member of Canada's special forces who pleaded guilty to stealing supplies — including gun parts — and selling them online has been released from the military.

Cpl. Pedro Collier was hit with five criminal charges, including theft and possession and trafficking of stolen goods. He received a suspended sentence and one year of probation during an appearance in an Ottawa court in August.

"As a result of Cpl. Pedro Collier's conviction, the Canadian Armed Forces conducted an administrative review of the member's file to determine the most appropriate administrative action to be taken," said Department of National Defence spokeswoman Maj Amber Bineau.

"In this circumstance, the Review Authority's decision is to release the member from the CAF."

Bineau said Collier is in the process of being released and no further details will be made public.

The thefts took place at the main base of Joint Task Force-2 (JTF-2) at Dwyer Hill, near Ottawa, between December 2015 and March 2017. Among the items stolen were C7 gun parts, a generator, batteries, clothing, ballistic sunglasses and cleaning supplies.

Military Police said in a statement that those items were returned after Collier was confronted about the thefts last year.

Before he was caught, he managed to sell online a solar charger, a jacket, a GPS device and other military equipment valued at about $4,600. That material was not recovered.

New guidelines introduced

Military police, working directly with special forces, received a tip in March, 2017 after items started appearing for sale. The file was handed over to the criminal investigation branch of the Canadian Armed Forces a few weeks later.

Collier was charged on Oct. 28, 2018.

Because weapon parts were among the stolen items, special forces conducted a review of its supply management procedures and reportedly found nothing wrong.

The Department of National Defence has since introduced new guidelines that require special forces units to better reconcile the acquisition process with the materiel system of record.