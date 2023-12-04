Former Liberal fisheries minister Bernadette Jordan named consul general in Boston

Bernadette Jordan, a former Liberal member of Parliament who served in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet, has been named Canada's new consul general in Boston.

Jordan, who was first elected in 2015 to represent South Shore-St. Margarets, is replacing Rodger Cuzner, another former Nova Scotia Liberal MP who was appointed to the Senate in October.

Jordan became minister of rural economic development in early 2019 and Trudeau named her minister of fisheries, oceans and the Coast Guard after she was re-elected that fall.

Her tenure was marked by controversy when violent clashes broke out on Nova Scotia's south shore in the summer and fall of 2020 between commercial fishers and Indigenous fishers who were trying to exercise their treaty rights to harvest lobster.

The federal government was criticized by people on both sides of the conflict for failing to ensure Indigenous access to the fishery and failing to enforce government rules on harvest seasons.

Jordan lost the 2021 federal election to Conservative MP Rick Perkins.