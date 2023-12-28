Feds push back release date of foreign interference inquiry report

The first report from the inquiry into foreign interference in federal elections is now set to come out two months later than originally planned.

Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced Thursday the federal government has granted Justice Marie-Josée Hogue an extension on her interim report on foreign interference in federal elections.

According to her terms of reference, Hogue was set to deliver an interim report by the end of February and a final report by the end of 2024.

Hogue wrote to the Privy Council Office to request an extension, which was granted. She is now scheduled to deliver her first report on May 3.

LeBlanc said in a statement on Thursday a copy of Hogue's letter was shared with opposition parties.

WATCH | Federal party leaders agreed to report deadlines:

Foreign interference commissioner has deadlines but can ask to extend them Duration 1:22 Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc says all opposition leaders are 'firmly' in agreement with the deadlines for Justice Marie-Josee Hogue to submit her reports on foreign interference.

Hogue is set to hold public hearings before the release of the interim report. She has the power to subpoena witnesses, including the prime minister and cabinet ministers. She will also have the authority to decide whether the hearings will be public or remain private due to national security concerns.

Hogue was tapped to lead an inquiry into foreign interference in September after David Johnston resigned as Special Rapporteur on Foreign Interference. She is tasked with investigating allegations that China, Russia and other states meddled in Canada's 2019 and 2021 elections.