Inquiry into foreign interference to begin hearings in new year

The public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections will begin hearings early in the new year, focusing first on whether China, Russia or other foreign actors tried to influence the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The inquiry will then tackle the question of whether the federal government has the capacity to detect and counter foreign interference.

The inquiry's first report is due by the end of February with a final report due at the end of 2024.

"Our timeline is ambitious and it will require the inquiry, and all interested parties to work expeditiously and co-operatively with each other," inquiry commissioner Marie-Josée Hogue said in a statement. "I look forward to working with all those involved."

Hogue pledged to make public as much information as possible "within the bounds of the law and without jeopardizing national security."

"While this will be a difficult balance to strike, I will do my utmost to achieve it, as both objectives are paramount," Hogue wrote.

Probing interference in 2019, 2021 elections

Thursday's statement from the inquiry, revealing more details of how it will unfold, is the latest development in a saga that began with media reports alleging China had interfered in the 2019 and 2021 federal elections.

The Chinese embassy has denied that it interfered in Canadian election campaigns.

Initially, former governor general David Johnson was appointed to look into the allegations. He resigned in June saying the process had become too politicized for him to continue.

While Johnson had recommended against a public inquiry, opposition MPs argued that one was necessary.

There have been questions, however, about how exactly Hogue would interpret that mandate, how far she would go in probing foreign interference and whether it would extend to attempted foreign interference in areas beyond elections.

In the statement issued Thursday morning, Hogue made it clear that the inquiry will focus on foreign interference in two federal elections.

"The first phase will focus on the interference that China, Russia and other foreign actors may have engaged in, and any impact it had on the 2019 and 2021 elections," the inquiry wrote. "The inquiry will also examine and assess the flow of information within the federal government in relation to these issues, and evaluate the actions taken in response."

The inquiry will hold public hearings in early 2024 and in the fall of 2024. It will provide more information about its plans on Nov. 10, as well as a call for interested parties to apply for standing at the inquiry.

The inquiry will also set up a process to allow members of the public to submit information and observations.

More to come.