Foreign Affairs Minister Joly tests positive for COVID-19
Joly says results of a rapid test came back positive, will isolate and work virtually
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says she has tested positive for COVID-19.
"I have taken a rapid test and tested positive for #COVID19," Joly said in a social media post Monday afternoon. "Following public health guidelines, I am in isolation and will continue my work virtually, as I have been for a number of days, until I get the results of my PCR test."
In subsequent tweets, Joly urged readers not to rely on tests alone, to get vaccinated and to continue following public health measures.
"Please continue to be cautious, limit your contacts and respect public health guidelines. We will get through this together," she said.
