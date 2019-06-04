Federal food safety agency suspends licence, launches investigation into meat packing company

Canada's food safety agency has launched an investigation into Ryding-Regency Meat Packers and has suspended the company's licence.

The Toronto beef slaughter and processing plant, which also does business as Tri-Pet Holdings Inc., was suspended as of September 17, 2019 for "non-compliances related to control measures."

"Because this matter is under investigation, we do not have more information to share at this time," reads a statement to CBC News from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

"The licence to operate was suspended because the operator failed to meet regulatory requirements as required (under) the Safe Food for Canadians Regulations. The company failed to implement effective control measures to ensure that activities conducted would result in a product that is safe for consumption."

CFIA did not immediately provide more details but said there are currently no recalls associated with the licence suspension as CFIA conducts the food safety investigation.

If products are recalled, the public will be notified through CFIA's website.

Ryding-Regency did not respond to an email inquiry from CBC and the telephone number listed on its website is not in service.

According to its website, Ryding-Regency Meat Packers has been in operation since 1983 and is focused "on producing the highest quality grain fed beef and veal products that Canada has to offer."

"Ryding-Regency is proud to be a family legacy spanning over two generations dedicated to master butchery," its website reads.

According to CFIA, the licence suspension will be lifted if the agency concludes that required corrective measures have been taken. If measures are not taken within 90 days after the suspension, CFIA can cancel the licence.

Concerns about kosher supply

Richard Rabkin is managing director of the Kashruth Council of Canada, the largest kosher certification agency in Canada. He said there are a few kosher meat plants in Canada and that Ryding Regency is the largest.

"We are very concerned about access to kosher meat for Canadian kosher consumers and we hope that this does not interrupt the supply," he told CBC.

"We do get some meat from the U.S. and elsewhere but the majority is produced domestically. We are hopeful that any issues can be resolved in short order so that kosher consumers will have access to the necessary supply of kosher meat."