Ontario's Superior Court of Justice has found that the shooting down of Flight PS752 by Iran was intentional and an act of terrorism under the Criminal Code.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) shot down the Ukraine International Airlines flight with two surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff in Tehran on Jan. 8, 2020, killing all 176 passengers onboard — including 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents.

"I find on a balance of probabilities that the missile attacks on Flight 752 were intentional and directly caused the deaths of all onboard," Justice Edward Belobaba wrote in his decision issued Thursday.

"I further find on a balance of probabilities that, at the time in question, there was no armed conflict in the region."

Belobaba said the plaintiffs established the shooting down of the plane constitutes "terrorist activity" under the State Immunity Act, the Justice for Victims of Terrorism Act and the Criminal Code. The justice said the plaintiffs are entitled to default judgment on liability.

Another court hearing will take place to determine compensation, the lawyer behind the lawsuit said in a news release.

'I am very happy'

Litigation lawyer Mark Arnold has maintained the best way to get compensation for victims' families for the loss of their loved ones is to charge the Iranian government for "perpetrating a terrorist act."

Arnold is representing plaintiffs who lost children, nieces, spouses and nephews. Iran was served the claim in the fall of 2020, but failed to defend itself and was noted in default last December.

"The decision of the Superior Court of Justice is unprecedented in Canadian law," Mark Arnold and fellow lawyer Jonah Arnold said in a statement. "It is significant for the impact it will have on immediate surviving family members seeking justice."

Habib Haghjoo — who lost his daughter Saharnaz Haghjoo and his eight-year-old granddaughter Elsa Jadidi when PS752 was shot down — said this is a success for families who are part of the lawsuit.

"I am very happy and believe this is a very big step," said Haghjoo.

Habib Haghjoo's daughter Sahar Haghjoo and granddaughter Elsa Jadidi died on Flight PS752. (Habib Haghjoo/The Canadian Press)

Canada entering into negotiations with Iran soon

Foreign Affairs Minister Marc Garneau told MPs last week Canada will soon enter into negotiations with Iran on reparations for the victims' families. The association representing those families has said repeatedly it wants answers and justice before any talks about compensation begin.

Garneau said that Canada will be seeking "full accountability" during the talks and said the behaviour from the Iranian government over the past 15 months has been "frankly unconscionable."



Victims' families have long pressed for the government to list the IRGC as a terrorist entity.

Garneau said Canada has identified the Quds Force, a branch of the IRGC, as a terrorist entity; however, victims' families say that's not enough because the Quds Force is not the Aerospace Force, the branch responsible for shooting down the plane. The Quds Force is in charge of operations outside Iran.

In June 2018, the House of Commons passed a motion overwhelmingly calling on the federal government to make the change. The IRGC has not been listed as a terrorist entity since that vote.

The lawyers involved in the private lawsuit were to hold a news conference Friday.

Canada will be releasing its own forensic examination of the plane's destruction in the coming weeks, Garneau said last week.