Transport Minister Garneau to give update on downed Flight PS752
Canadian transportation investigators and consular officials are in Iran this week
Transport Minister Marc Garneau plans to offer an update today on the federal government's response to the airliner crash outside Tehran a week ago that killed 57 Canadian citizens.
The minister is hosting a news conference at 1:45 p.m. ET in Ottawa to report on "Canada's actions" since the crash, according to a media release from his office.
Garneau will be joined by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs Chrystia Freeland and Liberal MP Omar Alghabra, parliamentary secretary to the prime minister.
Canadian transportation investigators and consular officials are in Iran this week as the investigation into the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight PS752 gets underway.
Transportation Safety Board chair Kathy Fox said Monday that Iran has indicated Canadian investigators will have access to the black box flight data recorders from the plane — but cautioned that Canada's role in the investigation beyond that remains unclear.
Today's update in Ottawa comes as Canadian officials and other international allies prepare to meet in London to push Iran for justice for the families of the victims.
Iran's judiciary spokesperson Gholamhossein Esmaili said earlier this week that "extensive investigations have taken place and some individuals are arrested."
His statement on the judiciary's website did not name the arrested individuals or say how many had been detained.
Meanwhile, a new video uploaded to YouTube from Iran appears to show the moment Flight PS752 was hit by two missiles. CBC has not independently verified the video, but the New York Times reported it has confirmed the video is security camera footage that shows two missiles striking the airliner.
The plane crash happened just hours after Iran launched air strikes against two military bases in Iraq where U.S. forces, and some Canadians, were stationed. The attack was ordered in retaliation for the Trump administration's targeted killing of Iran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, the week before.
