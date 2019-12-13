Canadians preparing to board flights over the coming holidays will be armed with more rights if their trips are delayed or cancelled.

On Friday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau reminded travellers that new rules for delayed or cancelled flights will kick in on Sunday.

The first set of passenger-rights rules were announced in July, and address issues like overbooking, tarmac delays and compensation for lost luggage.

The second round of rules under the Air Passenger Protection Regulations deal with flight delays or cancellations within the airline's control.

The payouts will be based on how long a passenger is delayed before arriving at their final destination. A large airline will have to pay a passenger $400 for delays between three and six hours and up to $1,000 if the flight is stalled more than nine hours.

That doesn't include situations like weather delays or medical emergencies.

Airlines will have to start providing food and drink and means of communication, like free Wi-Fi after a two-hour delay. If the delay is overnight, the airlines are on the hook for to pay passengers' hotel or other comparable accommodations.

The airline also has to ensure passengers reach their final destination.

The new rules also stipulate that airlines have to, at no extra cost, help seat children under age 14 near their parent, guardian or tutor.