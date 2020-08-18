Flags on federal buildings to be lowered in memory of Kamloops residential school victims

Flags at all federal buildings in Canada, including the Peace Tower, will be flown at half-mast, following the discovery of the bodies of 215 children at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C.

A statement released Sunday by the Department of Canadian Heritage said the action was "in memory of the thousands of children who were sent to residential schools, for those who never returned, and in honour of the families whose lives were forever changed."

The statement said flags for Government of Canada buildings and establishments would fly at half-mast until further notice.

This story will be updated.