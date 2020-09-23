Prime minister announces appointment of five new senators
Quebec's getting three new senators, while Saskatchewan and Alberta get the other two
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau today announced the appointment of five new members of the Senate.
Michèle Audette, Amina Gerba and Clément Gignac will represent Quebec in the Red Chamber. David Arnot will represent Saskatchewan and Karen Sorensen will represent Alberta.
The Governor General appoints senators on the advice of the prime minister. All five senators will sit as independents, according to a news release from the Prime Minister's Office.
"All new Senators were recommended by the Independent Advisory Board for Senate Appointments, and chosen using the merit-based process open to all Canadians," the release says. "This process ensures Senators are independent, reflect Canada's diversity, and are able to tackle the broad range of challenges and opportunities facing the country."
There are 105 seats in the Senate. These five appointments lower the number of vacant seats to 10.
