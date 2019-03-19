Canada's economy 'sound and growing,' says Morneau as he unveils fiscal update

Despite a global manufacturing slump and rising world trade tensions, Canada's economy is "sound and growing" at a solid pace, according to a economic update delivered today by Finance Minister Bill Morneau.

The optimistic update points to low unemployment, growing wages and solid business profits as signs the national economy remains strong despite international challenges.

The update contains little in the way of new spending, beyond what was previously announced.

But adjustments due to changing long-term interest rates, a new revenue-sharing deal on Hibernia and the recently passed tax cut is driving up the deficit.

The deficit is pegged to rise to $26.6 billion for the current year — up from $14 billion last year, and up from the $19.8 billion projected in the spring budget. It's projected to fall to $11.6 billion by 2024-2025, with the size of the debt relative to the economy remaining flat for the next few years.

The update shows an increase of nearly $10 billion in new spending since the spring budget, including nearly $5 billion for employee pension payment, nearly $2 billion for a new revenue agreement on the the Hibernia oil project in Newfoundland and Labrador, and $1.8 billion in compensation for dairy farmers harmed by new trade deals. Those costs were offset by $1.7 billion in increased revenue.

Oil-producing provinces feeling the pinch

So far in 2019, there have been nearly 400,000 new jobs created compared to last year, the strongest growth since 2007, according to the Finance Department.

But not all parts of the country are experiencing the benefits of the national growth, with Canada's oil-producing provinces still feeling the pinch.

"Insufficient export pipeline infrastructure is reducing Canadian crude oil and natural gas prices, meaning lower profits for producers, reduced investment within the industry, fewer good, well-paying jobs for Canadian workers and lost revenues at all levels of government," the report reads.

"These challenges are expected to persist until major projects, such as the Trans Mountain and LNG Canada (pipelines) are completed."

The update also points to the positive impact of immigration on the country's economy. Since 2015, immigrants have accounted for three-quarters of population growth, resulting in Canada's population growing at the fastest pace in 20 years, and much faster than that of the other G7 economies.