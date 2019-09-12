Liberals promise to expand program for first-time homebuyers

In a pitch aimed at millennial voters in key ridings, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is promising more help for first-time homebuyers living in high-priced markets such as the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas.

The Liberals are pledging to expand the First Time Home Buyer Incentive program that was brought in with this year's budget. The program is available to first-time homebuyers who earns less than $120,000 a year.

Under the program, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) kicks in up to 10 per cent of the purchase price of the home, as long as the borrower comes up with the minimum amount for an insured mortgage, which is now set at five per cent.

Under the current terms of the program, a buyer qualifies for assistance only if the total value of the mortgage, plus the CMHC's portion, does not exceed $480,000. Trudeau announced today that ceiling will increase to $789,000 for certain hot markets such as Victoria, Vancouver and the Greater Toronto Area.

A real estate sign stands in front of housing in Vaughan, a suburb of Toronto, in 2017. (Mark Blinch/Reuters)

"Young people hoping to buy a first home, as their parents did a generation ago, are facing a tough housing market," Trudeau said during a campaign event in Victoria.

The March budget earmarked $1.25 billion over three years for the new mortgage plan. Trudeau noted that the Conservatives voted against the measure.

Trudeau also said a re-elected Liberal government would take steps to address housing speculation by foreign buyers that is driving up housing prices — including a new national speculation and vacancy tax to be levied on non-resident, non-Canadian owners.