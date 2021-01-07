The pace of COVID-19 vaccination in Canada will top the agenda for a virtual First Ministers meeting later today between Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the premiers.

A spokesperson from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said Trudeau will repeat his offer to help the provinces speed up the pace of vaccinations.

Trudeau expressed frustration earlier this week with Canada's progress on vaccinations.

"I am confident that the pace of vaccination is going to pick up rapidly and we will be there to support and help the provinces as they get these vaccines out the door," Trudeau said in an interview with a Whistler, B.C. radio station this morning.

Government numbers show Canada had received nearly 425,000 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines as of Dec. 31. Fewer than 195,000 Canadians had received shots as of Wednesday, according to an estimate by a group of academics and data analysts — well below 1 per cent of the country's population.

Israel, which leads the world in vaccines administered per population, has given at least one dose to 17 per cent of its 9 million people already.

Bumpy rollout

Some provinces acknowledge there have been problems with administering the vaccines — particularly with trying to get the delicate Pfizer-BioNTech product to remote areas.

But many premiers have said the real question in the days and weeks ahead will be whether Ottawa gets vaccines to the provinces quickly enough.

"Every CEO of every hospital, the PHUs, public health units, are going to be running out of vaccines," Ontario Premier Doug Ford told reporters today. "I know the federal government is doing everything it can but we are moving — 15,000 vaccinations yesterday alone — and that's just going to climb."

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said in a tweet Wednesday he'll be telling Trudeau during the virtual meeting that the number of doses expected to be delivered to his province in January is insufficient.

"[Saskatchewan] is ready to deliver vaccines as quickly and safely as possible, as soon as we receive them," the tweet said. "The federal [government] is now telling us to expect only 30,000 doses by the end of January. This is not nearly enough, and considerably less than what they had estimated last month."

The PMO said Trudeau also plans to bring up the situation in long-term care homes, new measures for international travellers at land borders and airports and federal supports for people and businesses facing increasingly tight lockdown restrictions.

Absent from the PMO's list of priorities is the provinces' and territories' demand for an increase in the Canada Health Transfer — something Ford's office said he plans to raise, despite the fact that the transfer was the main topic of a December First Ministers' meeting.