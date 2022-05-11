Ottawa tweaks draft regulations to ensure gun buyers have licences
Under previous regulations, seller was under no obligation to check registrar
The Liberal government has revised draft firearm regulations to ensure someone buying a gun actually has a valid licence.
When Bill C-71 received royal assent in 2019, the government said it would require sellers to verify the validity of a firearms licence before selling a non-restricted firearm, such as a rifle or shotgun.
However, proposed regulations included no obligation on the part of a seller to check with the federal firearms registrar to ensure that a prospective gun buyer had a valid licence — an omission that sparked criticism from gun-control advocates.
Final regulations made public today close that loophole.
Bill C-71 also requires vendors to keep records of non-restricted firearm transactions.
In addition, the legislation expands background checks that would determine eligibility for a firearms licence to a person's entire life, not just the last five years.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?