Trudeau says military will aid Nova Scotia cleanup, cancels trip to Japan
Trudeau will not be attending state funeral for Shinzo Abe in Japan
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Saturday the Canadian military will be deployed to help Nova Scotia recover from damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
The prime minister also told reporters in a press conference Saturday afternoon that he would "of course" no longer be embarking on a previously scheduled trip to Japan for the state funeral of Shinzo Abe, who was killed in July.
Trudeau said he has spoken to the premiers of Newfoundland and Labrador, Prince Edward Island, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and Quebec.
"I told them if there is anything the federal government can do to help, I will be there," Trudeau said.
He also said the federal government would, for the next 30 days, match Red Cross donations Canadians make to help those who had experienced a "terrifying 12 hours."
Fiona made landfall in Nova Scotia early on Saturday as a post-tropical storm. Hundreds of thousands of people across Atlantic Canada are currently without power.
