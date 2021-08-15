How each party is approaching the federal election
The federal election is underway and each party is starting from a different spot, all with the hopes of increasing their seat count and potentially forming government.
In-depth profiles on each political party and leader as the federal campaign kicks off
The federal election is officially underway, with each party vying for more seats and the chance to form government. Canadians will head to the polls to elect MPs on September 20, but where are the parties starting from, and where could they end up?
The CBC's Ryan Maloney and Franca Mignacca examined each leader and party in turn, and you can find every in-depth profile here:
