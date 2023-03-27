Canada falling behind on connecting rural areas to high-speed internet: report

The government's efforts to connect rural parts of the country to high-speed internet are falling short, Canada's auditor general says in a report tabled Monday — which warns that the gap between cities and everywhere could lead to equality issues as work, education and many services move online.

While nearly 91 per cent of Canadian households had access to high-speed internet in 2021, just 59.5 per cent of those in rural and remote areas enjoyed the same access. That number drops to 42.9 per cent for households on First Nations reserves.

"These findings emphasize the persistent digital divide for people living on First Nations reserves and in rural and remote communities, compared to people who live in urban areas," Auditor General Karen Hogan said in a news release.

"The government needs to take action so that there is affordable, high-speed connectivity coverage for Canadians in all areas of the country."

Ottawa has set a goal of connecting 98 per cent of Canadians to high-speed internet by 2026, with universal access by 2030.

The government defines high-speed internet as 50 megabits per second for downloads and 10 megabits per second for uploads.

The report said the urban-rural gap is especially problematic because of how work, education, medicine and government services are moving online.

"Being connected is no longer a luxury but a basic essential service for Canadians. This fact became more apparent

as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which transformed how many Canadians live, work and learn," the report's summary says.

"Without access to fast, reliable, and affordable high-speed Internet and mobile cellular services, people residing in remote communities do not have the same opportunities as people residing in more urban areas."

Ottawa hasn't tracked gender equality aid results

A separate audit by the auditor general, released Monday, said that Global Affairs Canada (GAC) could not demonstrate that international aid programs meant to advance gender equality are working.

As part of Canada's Feminist International Assistance Policy, Global Affairs Canada (GAC) commits 15 per cent of its bilateral foreign aid to initiatives related to gender equality and improving women's quality of life. The government spends $3.5 billion yearly on bilateral development assistance for low and middle-income countries, says the report.

GAC has "significant weaknesses" when it comes to storing and managing project information, a news release on the auditor general's report said. As a result, says the release, GAC could not provide evidence to show that the programs are getting results.

"It is imperative that Global Affairs Canada act immediately to improve its information management practices and reporting on results to show parliamentarians and Canadians the value of Canada's bilateral international assistance to support women and girls in low- and middle-income countries," Hogan said in the news release.

Hogan reported that GAC also did not meet two of its three spending commitments under the Feminist International Assistance Policy.

"The department fell short on funding projects that directly supported the empowerment of women and girls or that were located in sub-Saharan Africa, where the benefit in terms of reducing poverty and advancing gender equality is typically higher," the news release said.