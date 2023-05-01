The federal Liberal government has spent three years deliberating on an invitation for Canada to join a global body that designs vaccinations to protect the world's poorest people from preventable diseases.

Documents reviewed by The Canadian Press show South Korea has been encouraging Canada to join the International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an agency based in Seoul that the United Nations helped launch in 1997.

The agency conducts research on vaccines for diseases given less attention by pharmaceutical companies, and looks at how to tweak immunizations to make them work better in conditions such as rural parts of poor countries.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the institute has been focused on helping developing countries gain the capacity to manufacture vaccines.

"The only way we tackle infectious diseases, which are global, is to have global partnerships," said Paul Hodgson, operations director with the University of Saskatchewan's Vaccine and Infectious Disease Organization, which has worked with the institute.

An internal briefing document obtained under access-to-information law advised Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly that her South Korean counterpart, Park Jin, might bring up the institute in a meeting last September.

Further documents provided by the institute show it first invited Canada to join nearly 40 other countries as a member in a July 24, 2020, letter.

The letter asked Canada to consider making a financial contribution and suggested it could use its membership to help advocate for developing countries' manufacturing capacity.

Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, right, talks with South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, left, during a meeting at the Foreign Ministry in Seoul on April 15. (Kim Min-Hee/Pool/AP)

Other documents the organization provided show the invitation sparked a series of meetings in South Korea and correspondence between the agency and Canadian government officials in Ottawa and Seoul.,

But Canada still hasn't announced a decision.

The IVI's global affairs manager, Colin McCann, said that in a January 2021 call with Global Affairs Canada's head of health partnerships, the institute had to clarify it carries out research and development on new shots. Ottawa is typically used to funding global organizations that purchase existing vaccines.

"It had not previously joined or funded an 'upstream' organization like IVI, which presented a new challenge and opportunity for Global Affairs Canada," McCann said in an emailed statement.

In its own response to questions, the department did not dispute McCann's recollections.

"Joining IVI would offer Canada numerous advantages in the global health landscape," institute spokesperson Youngmi Cho said in a recent emailed statement.

"By participating, Canada can actively collaborate on addressing public health challenges, particularly in vaccines, while contributing its expertise and resources to enhance vaccine research, development, and distribution worldwide."

Canada called out as vaccine hoarder

South Korea's embassy in Ottawa said it supports the organization's work and expanding its membership. It declined to share the details of discussions between Joly and Jin.

McCann said Joly was slated to announce Canada was joining the agency during a visit to Seoul last October, "but the visit and announcement were postponed, on account of procedural delays associated with parliamentary review of IVI's treaty."

WATCH | Calls for an inquiry into COVID-19 response: Canada needs a national inquiry into COVID failures, experts say Duration 2:42 A series of new reports in the British Medical Journal say Canada was 'ill-prepared' and 'lacked co-ordination' in the COVID-19 pandemic. The report authors say it is time to investigate what happened and learn how to prepare for the next pandemic.

Ottawa says it might have an update to share by next summer, which would mark four years since the invitation.

"Global Affairs Canada expects to have news of Canada's involvement with the IVI within the next 12 months," wrote spokesperson Genevieve Tremblay.

She noted signing the treaty would require a vote in Parliament and some of the steps involved are confidential as they involve federal cabinet business.

At the height of the pandemic, Canada faced global scrutiny for being among the countries that bought the most COVID-19 vaccines per capita while being slow to provide unused doses to other countries.

Last month, a British Medical Journal article called Ottawa "one of the most prominent hoarders of the limited global COVID-19 vaccine supply."

It said Canada was among the few countries that adequately funded the vaccine-sharing initiative COVAX, but undermined the entire project by holding onto doses and doing little to help developing countries manufacture their own shots.

Hodgson argued Canada is an obvious candidate for the institute, which seeks to empower developing countries.

Canadian researchers played a central role in inventing a vaccine for Ebola and in the fight against polio, decades ago, through research at the now-defunct Connaught Laboratories in Toronto.

The Liberals' biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy calls for building on these skills and making Canada one of the top sources of vaccine innovation.

"We've punched disproportionately above our weight in vaccines in Canada, and I think we can continue to do so," Hodgson said.

"That can't happen in a in a bubble. The only way we make progress on these things is collaboration."