Trudeau says economic issues more pressing than Alberta's sovereignty act

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he will remain focused on jobs and the cost of living for Albertans as the province prepares to table controversial legislation one federal minister called a threat to national unity.

The Alberta Sovereignty Within a United Canada Act — which is expected to be tabled later today in the Alberta legislature — was a centrepiece of Premier Danielle Smith's campaign for the leadership of the governing United Conservative Party this fall.

Few details about the actual substance of the bill have been released but Smith has said in the past that it would allow Alberta to refuse to follow any federal laws it believes run counter to the province's best interests.

In recent weeks, Smith has called the proposed law a "constitutional shield" to protect Albertans from perceived jurisdictional incursions by the federal government.

Trudeau didn't offer an opinion on the proposed legislation when asked about it on Tuesday afternoon. Instead, the prime minister said he would stay focused on jobs and the economy.

"That's what Albertans are focused on, that's what I'm going to stay focused on," Trudeau told reporters outside the House of Commons.

Alberta MP says act is 'attack on national unity'

But Randy Boissonnault, minister of tourism and an Alberta MP, was more forthcoming with his thoughts on the act.

"I'm deeply concerned by what is the government of Alberta's attack on Canadian unity," Boissonnault said.

"My appeal to the premier and to her ministers is, let's work together."

Tourism Minister and Associate Finance Minister Randy Boissonnault rises during question period in Ottawa on Nov. 25, 2022. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc said he would wait until the legislation is tabled before commenting on it.

"We're not running around looking for fire alarms and looking for squabbles and hassles," LeBlanc said, adding that even after the legislation is tabled, it still needs to pass the legislature.

"This is a long road, but we'll continue to have … positive and constructive conversations with the government of Alberta."

Past challenges to federal laws

Prior to Smith taking over the premiership from Jason Kenney, the Alberta government challenged a number of federal laws in court — most notably the legislation enabling the federal carbon tax.

In March of 2021, the Supreme Court of Canada upheld the tax in a 6-3 decision despite a legal challenge by Alberta, Saskatchewan and Ontario. Smith said in October that she would rechallenge the law .

Alberta also has challenged a federal environmental assessment law which allows federal regulators to consider the effects of major construction projects — like pipelines — on a range of environmental and social issues, including climate change.

The Alberta Court of Appeal struck down the impact assessment law — previously known as Bill C-69 — in May, but the Supreme Court has yet to weigh in .

The proposed sovereignty law may also create tensions with Indigenous communities in the province.

Indigenous relations fall under federal jurisdiction and all treaty chiefs in Alberta are publicly opposing the idea of a sovereignty act .

"Premier Smith wants to do a sovereignty act. Well, we certainly didn't enter into a treaty with her. If Canada is going to disagree among themselves, let them sort out those problems. Don't use our territories," Regena Crowchild, Tsuut'ina Nation Treaty 7 adviser, told a press conference earlier this month.