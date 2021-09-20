Polls close in Newfoundland and Labrador, first election results expected soon

Polls have closed in Newfoundland and Labrador and results from the province's seven seats are expected soon. Voting continues in other areas of the country as Canadians head to the polls for this unprecedented pandemic election.

The province has been a Liberal stronghold for the last two election cycles — the party swept every seat there in 2015 and dropped only one in 2019. Early results from Newfoundland and Labrador could signal how Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau and his team will fare elsewhere tonight.

Polls in the other three Atlantic provinces — New Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island — and in one seat in Quebec, Gaspésie—Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, will close at 8:30 p.m. AT or 7:30 p.m. ET.

Like Newfoundland and Labrador, many of the seats in the Maritime provinces have been reliably Liberal since Trudeau contested his first general election in 2015.

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who has appointed a number of Maritimers to senior roles in the party, is looking to do better than his recent predecessors in this region.

Former prime minister Stephen Harper was shut out of the region in 2015 while his successor, Andrew Scheer, picked up only four seats in the 2019 contest — three in New Brunswick and one in Nova Scotia. Polls conducted before election day suggest the NDP is trailing the other main parties in this part of the country.