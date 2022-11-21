Ottawa to provide grants for home-heating program
Households to be eligible for up to $5,000 to install energy-efficient heat pumps
The federal government will announce details on Monday of a new grant to help low- to median-income Canadian households make the switch from oil to heat pumps, sources have told CBC News.
The new grant will provide households with up to $5,000 — depending on the household income — to cover costs including the purchase and installation of heat pumps, and the safe removal of the oil tank.
Sources with knowledge of the announcement spoke to CBC News confidentially as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Those sources said money will be provided up front to pay for the switch. The new grant can be combined with existing greener-home grants.
Sources with knowledge of the announcement spoke to CBC News on condition of anonymity, as they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.
In September, the federal government set aside up to $250 million over four years for a new program aimed at making home heating more affordable for households across the country, especially in Atlantic Canada, where 30 per cent of homeowners still use furnace oil to heat their homes.
The government says moving from heating oil to a heat pump can save homeowners thousands of dollars each year.
Details of the grant will be announced at an event Monday morning in Stellarton, N.S., with Sean Fraser, minister of immigration, refugees and citizenship.
With files from Evan Dyer and David Cochrane
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?