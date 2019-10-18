How to watch and listen as federal election results come in

After 40 days of leaders criss-crossing Canada, making promises about how they would lead the country, it's time to see which party will get that chance.

As votes get counted Monday evening, we will have comprehensive coverage with real-time results, big election night news and analysis about how the vote is unfolding — and what your next government will look like.

Online

You'll be able to track the election results in your own riding and follow our live blog online — in addition to articles written by our political reporters.

Our results page will give you the overall seat breakdown in real-time, riding by riding results, and allow you to explore key battlegrounds. Results will start to trickle in as polls close, with analysis being added by polls analyst Éric Grenier.

Our live blog will be running all day on Monday, giving you the latest updates, election news and key riding results from reporters, writers and analysts across the country. It will also house the Canada Votes 2019: Election Night special. Follow along here.

You can also find the live blog, the results pages and the latest election night articles at CBCNews.ca.

On TV

The Canada Votes 2019: Election Night special starts at 6:30 p.m. ET, led by The National's Rosemary Barton.

She'll be joined by fellow hosts Ian Hanomansing, Andrew Chang, Heather Hiscox and reporter David Cochrane to break down results riding by riding, along with analysis from Power & Politics host Vassy Kapelos, Cross Country Checkup's Duncan McCue, Front Burner's Jayme Poisson, Peter Mansbridge, the At Issue panel and other special guests.

The special will also check in with correspondents across the country, with on-the-ground reaction at party headquarters and in key candidate ridings. Here's where to watch:

CBC TV.

CBC News Network.

CBC Gem, including an ASL stream.

CBCNews.ca.

CBC News App on iOS and Android.

CBC News social feeds, including Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

Power & Politics will host a pre-election night special from 4 to 6:30 p.m. ET on CBC News Network, while Wendy Mesley will helm after-election coverage into the early morning on News Network and streaming online at CBCNews.ca.

On the radio

CBC Radio will host its own election night special starting at 7 p.m. ET, helmed by The World at Six's Susan Bonner and The House's Chris Hall.

They will be joined by Piya Chattopadhyay and other CBC journalists to deliver results and offer insights as the night unfolds. Here's where to listen: