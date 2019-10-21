Liberals set to retain at least five seats in Newfoundland

The Liberals appear set to hang on to five seats in Newfoundland and Labrador.

CBC News is projecting that Liberal Scott Simms will hold his seat in the Newfoundland riding of Coast of Bays-Central-Notre Dame.

CBC News is also projecting that Gudie Hutchings will win in Long Range Mountains, Kenneth McDonald will win in Avalon and Churence Rogers will hang on to his seat in Bonavista-Burin-Trinity.

Yvonne Jones is also projected to retain her seat in Labrador.

Polls will close in Quebec, Ontario and the Prairies at 9:30. p.m. ET.

Elections Canada says roughly 27.4 million people are eligible to vote at one of the approximately 20,000 polling places across the country.

While most voters will cast their ballots today, around 4.7 million Canadians did so in advance polls last weekend — a 29 per cent increase over 2015.

The first ballots were cast at 8:30 a.m. local time in Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick, and the last will be cast at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET) in British Columbia.

There were 55,515 Canadian expats registered to vote, and a final tally shows 31,798 — a record number — have marked ballots.

In Quebec, three party leaders have cast their votes and are waiting to hear results. Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is running in the Papineau riding in Montreal, Yves-François Blanchet of the Bloc Québécois is also in the Montreal area, in Beloeil-Chambly, and People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier is in Beauceville, southeast of Quebec City.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is running in Regina-Qu'Appelle and his headquarters are in Regina. Scheer cast his vote at 6:30 p.m. ET.

The other two major party leaders have ridings in British Columbia: the NDP's Jagmeet Singh in Burnaby South and the Green Party's Elizabeth May in Saanich-Gulf Islands. Singh voted in advance on Oct. 13; May voted in her riding before heading back to party headquarters in Victoria.

Poll closing times

Here are the voting hours for each time zone. All times are local.

Newfoundland — 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Atlantic — 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Eastern — 9:30 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Manitoba — 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Alberta, Saskatchewan and Northwest Territories — 7:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Pacific — 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

This means polls in Newfoundland and Labrador will close at 7 p.m. ET — and all polls will be closed by 10 p.m. ET.

(There are no longer results blackout rules in Canada, so first results for areas where polls are closed will be available starting shortly after 7 p.m. ET.)