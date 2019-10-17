Defeated parties ask for recounts in 3 narrowly-won ridings

The Bloc Québécois and the New Democratic Party have asked Elections Canada to conduct recounts in three ridings where the races were settled by only a few hundred votes.

The Bloc told CBC News the party is requesting recounts in the ridings of Hochelaga and Quebec. In both ridings, the Liberal candidates narrowly won by a little over 300 votes and Bloc candidates came in second.

According to Elections Canada results, Liberal candidate Soraya Martinez Ferrada earned 328 more votes than Bloc candidate Simon Marchand in the Montreal riding of Hochelaga.

Liberal candidate Jean-Yves Duclos beat Bloc challenger Christiane Gagnon by 325 votes in the riding of Quebec.

The requests bring the total number of recounts sought to three; the NDP told Radio-Canada it has requested a recount in Port Moody-Coquitlam, where Conservative candidate Nelly Shin was elected by 153 votes over NDP challenger Bonita Zarrillo.

Challenging election results

According to the Canada Elections Act, election results in a riding can be contested in several ways.

An automatic recount is triggered when the difference in the number of votes received by the top-finishing candidates equals 0.1 per cent or less of the total number of votes cast.

A requested recount takes place when a candidate or voter asks for one within four days of the release of the validated results.

To get a requested recount, a party must file an affidavit before a judge arguing the formal vote count was carried out improperly, and pay a $250 deposit with the court. If the judge agrees to proceed, the recount must begin within four days of receiving the application.

Both automatic and requested recounts are called "judicial" recounts.

Ruling could come within days

Natasha Gauthier, a spokesperson for Elections Canada, said the elections agency is aware of the requests and is sending lawyers to attend the court hearings.

Gauthier said rulings determining whether Elections Canada must proceed with recounts could come this week or next.

Duclos, who is currently the minister of families, children and social development, said it is within the Bloc's rights to ask for a recount.

"Our democracy allows for a judicial recount to be requested," said Duclos' office in a statement. "Out of respect for the ongoing judicial process, we won't comment any further on this matter."