Stumping and bumping: Life on the campaign trail for the federal leaders

Federal leaders have been on the road since mid-August, when the 36-day election campaign began.

With the first half of the campaign over, here's a look back at the party leaders as they toured Canadian cities, meeting people from all walks of life.

Taking planes and buses

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau waves from his campaign plane as he leaves Regina on Aug. 20.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole and his wife, Rebecca, leave the campaign plane as they arrive in Toronto on Aug. 17.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh waves as he boards the campaign plane at the airport in Ottawa on Aug. 31.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet hops off his bus for a campaign event at La Mie Chez Vous, a training and employment non-profit in Buckingham, Que., on Aug. 19.

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Singh returns to his bus after a campaign stop at Mangia Mangia café, in Brampton, Ont., on Aug. 16.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

O'Toole waves as he arrives for a campaign stop in Markham, Ont., on Aug. 30.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau makes a campaign stop in Mississauga, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Selfies and COVID-era greetings

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul canvasses a neighbourhood after launching her election campaign in the riding of Toronto Centre on Aug. 15.

(Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau greets a child who wanted to show off his new haircut during a campaign stop in Iqaluit on Aug. 30.

(Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole greets supporters at a campaign rally in Charlottetown on Aug. 28.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Singh greets a supporter in a park in Windsor, Ont., on Aug. 25.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Singh records a moment on social media during a campaign stop in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole takes photos with a supporter at a campaign rally in Trois-Rivières, Que., on Aug. 29.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau makes a campaign whistle-stop in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

In bakeries, breweries and restaurants

Chicken wings lie on trays in the community kitchen of La Mie Chez Vous, as Blanchet speaks with the program's general director Jean-Charles Pichereau in Buckingham, Que., on Aug. 19.

(Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau pipes a pastry with the owner of a bakery and café during a campaign stop in Nobleton, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Blanchet, centre, enjoys a hot dog while attending a Rouge et Or football game at Laval University against the McGill Redbirds in Quebec City, alongside local candidates Marc Dean, left, and Marie-Christine Richard on Aug. 29.

(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau pours a pint of beer as he makes a stop at the Hawthorne Beer Market in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 18.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole and his wife draw pints while campaigning at a local craft beer brewery in Fredericton on Aug. 28.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

The O'Tooles enjoy some ice cream while campaigning in Charlottetown on Aug. 28.

(Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau enjoys a cone during a campaign stop at COWS Creamery in Charlottetown on Aug. 22.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Singh buys an ice cream as he stops at a shop in Ladysmith, B.C., on Aug. 31.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Doggos and babies

Singh poses with supporters in Ladysmith on the same day.

(Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole is joined by his family at a campaign stop at Dog Tales Rescue sanctuary in King City, Ont., on Aug. 30.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Trudeau greets a furry friend and their owners as he makes his way to his bus following a campaign event in Surrey, B.C., on Aug 25.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Trudeau high fives a child during a stop in Richmond Hill, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole greets a family during a visit to Dog Tales Rescue in King City, Ont., on Aug. 30.

(Evan Mitsui/CBC)

Signs of protest

Singh walks away from an anti-vaccination protester as he arrives at Laurentian University in Sudbury, Ont., on Aug. 28.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Anti-vaccination protesters block the NDP campaign bus for a brief moment on a street in Sudbury on the same day.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

A protester yells at Trudeau as he makes his way to a motorcade in Surrey, B.C., on Aug. 25.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Protesters wait for Trudeau to arrive at a campaign event in Bolton, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

At the podium

Trudeau is joined by Liberal candidate Gordie Hogg for South-Surrey White Rock at a campaign stop on Aug. 25.

(Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

O'Toole speaks to the media in Ottawa on Aug. 31.

(Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press)

Blanchet speaks at a news conference in front of the Château Frontenac in Quebec City, accompanied by local candidates, on Aug. 25.

(Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press)

Singh responds to a question surrounded by health-care workers during a news conference in Thunder Bay, Ont., on Aug. 27.

(Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Paul launches her election campaign at a news conference in Toronto on Aug. 15.

(Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)