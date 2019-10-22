Election 2019: Notable winners and losers (so far)

Polling stations have now closed in Newfoundland and Labrador and Atlantic Canada.

Polls close at 9:30 p.m. ET in Quebec and Ontario, the Prairies and Alberta, and at 10 p.m. ET in B.C.

Follow our live updated election night results here.

Here's a look at some of the notable politicians elected or re-elected tonight, and some significant players who have gone down to defeat, according to current CBC projections.

Winners

Jenica Atwin helped the Greens make their first federal breakthrough in the Maritimes, with a projected win in Fredericton.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet will have a seat in the House of Commons, securing Beloeil-Chambly.

NDP Jack Harris has retaken the riding of St. John's East, beating incumbent Liberal Nick Whalen. Harris lost to Whalen in 2015.

High-profile Liberal Islanders Lawrence MacAulay and Wayne Easter are projected to retain their seats, helping to keep all of Prince Edward Island red.

Conservative Rob Moore has helped make inroads in New Brunswick, taking back the riding of Fundy Royal.

After a close race, Liberal Wayne Long, who went against his own party at times, is projected to be re-elected in Saint John-Rothesay.

Losers