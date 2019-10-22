Election 2019: Notable winners and losers (so far)
Here's a look at some of the notable politicians elected or re-elected tonight, and some significant players who have gone down to defeat.
Polling stations have now closed in Newfoundland and Labrador and Atlantic Canada.
Polls close at 9:30 p.m. ET in Quebec and Ontario, the Prairies and Alberta, and at 10 p.m. ET in B.C.
Follow our live updated election night results here.
Here's a look at some of the notable politicians elected or re-elected tonight, and some significant players who have gone down to defeat, according to current CBC projections.
Winners
-
Jenica Atwin helped the Greens make their first federal breakthrough in the Maritimes, with a projected win in Fredericton.
-
Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet will have a seat in the House of Commons, securing Beloeil-Chambly.
- NDP Jack Harris has retaken the riding of St. John's East, beating incumbent Liberal Nick Whalen. Harris lost to Whalen in 2015.
- High-profile Liberal Islanders Lawrence MacAulay and Wayne Easter are projected to retain their seats, helping to keep all of Prince Edward Island red.
- Conservative Rob Moore has helped make inroads in New Brunswick, taking back the riding of Fundy Royal.
- After a close race, Liberal Wayne Long, who went against his own party at times, is projected to be re-elected in Saint John-Rothesay.
Losers
- The Conservatives' deputy leader, Lisa Raitt, lost to Liberal Adam van Koeverden in Milton.
- People's Party of Canada candidate Maxime Bernier lost his own seat in Beauce. Conservative Richard Lehoux took the Quebec riding.
- Liberal cabinet minister Amarjeet Sohi won't be returning to Ottawa; the riding of Edmonton Mill Woods is going to Conservative Tim Uppal.
- Liberal Randy Boissonnault is projected to lose Edmonton Centre.
- The NDP lost a number of incumbents in Quebec: NDP Matthew Dubé, the party's public safety critic, is projected to lose Beloeil-Chambly to Blanchet, while Guy Caron, who took the reins in the House of Commons until leader Jagmeet Singh won his own seat, lost Rimouski-Neigette-Témiscouata-Les Basques, also to the Bloc.
- Country singer George Canyon had star power but couldn't flip Central Nova blue. Liberal Sean Fraser is projected to return to the House of Commons.
