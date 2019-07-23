Federal court orders judicial review of election date that coincides with Orthodox Jewish holiday

The Federal Court has ordered a judicial review of the Chief Electoral Officer's refusal to move the scheduled federal election date from October 21 because it coincides with a Jewish holiday.

Orthodox Jewish candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain, running for the Conservatives in the Toronto area riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, and Ira Walfish, an Orthodox Jewish political activist, said Elections Canada's Stéphane Perrault did not properly consider their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

"... This judicial review is granted as the overall decision of the CEO does not demonstrate the hallmarks of transparency, intelligibility and justification, as it is not possible to determine if he undertook the necessary proportionate balancing between the applicant's charter rights and the exercise of his statutory duty," says the Federal Court ruling.

More to come ...