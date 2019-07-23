Federal court orders judicial review of election date that coincides with Orthodox Jewish holiday
Chani Aryeh-Bain said Oct. 21 federal election conflicts with Shemini Atzeret
The Federal Court has ordered a judicial review of the Chief Electoral Officer's refusal to move the scheduled federal election date from October 21 because it coincides with a Jewish holiday.
Orthodox Jewish candidate Chani Aryeh-Bain, running for the Conservatives in the Toronto area riding of Eglinton-Lawrence, and Ira Walfish, an Orthodox Jewish political activist, said Elections Canada's Stéphane Perrault did not properly consider their rights under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.
"... This judicial review is granted as the overall decision of the CEO does not demonstrate the hallmarks of transparency, intelligibility and justification, as it is not possible to determine if he undertook the necessary proportionate balancing between the applicant's charter rights and the exercise of his statutory duty," says the Federal Court ruling.
More to come ...
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.