Who's who in Justin Trudeau's 2021 cabinet

Here is the complete list of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet, sworn in today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa.

MPs gathered at Rideau Hall to be sworn in for Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's 2021 cabinet. (Andrew Lee/CBC) Here is the complete list of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's new cabinet, sworn in today at Rideau Hall in Ottawa Chrystia Freeland : Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, second from right, and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Omar Alghabra: Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Anita Anand: Minister of National Defence Anita Anand and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Carolyn Bennett: Minister of Mental Health and Addictions and Associate Minister of Health Carolyn Bennett and a family member arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Marie-Claude Bibeau: Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) Bill Blair: President of the Queen's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness Bill Blair (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Randy Boissonnault: Minister of Tourism and Associate Minister of Finance Randy Boissonnault arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) François-Philippe Champagne: Minister of Innovation, Science and Commerce Francois-Philippe Champagne arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Jean-Yves Duclos : Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) Mona Fortier: President of the Treasury Board Mona Fortier arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Sean Fraser: Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Karina Gould: Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Karina Gould arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Steven Guilbeault: Minister of Environment and Climate Change Steven Guilbeault, centre, and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Patty Hajdu: Minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario Patty Hajdu and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Mark Holland: Leader of the Government in the House of Commons Mark Holland and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Ahmed Hussen: Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahemd Hussen arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Gudie Hutchings: Minister of Rural and Economic Development Gudie Hutchings arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Marci Ien: Minister for Women, Gender Equality and Youth Marci Ien and her family arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Helena Jaczek: Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Helena Jaczek arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Mélanie Joly: Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly and a family member arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Kamal Khera: Minister of Seniors Kamal Khera (CBC) David Lametti: Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada David Lametti (left) arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Dominic LeBlanc: Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities Dominic LeBlanc arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Diane Lebouthillier: Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) Lawrence MacAulay: Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence Lawrence MacAulay and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Marco Mendicino: Minister of Public Safety Marco Mendicino (Sean Kilpatrick/Canadian Press) Marc Miller: Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Marc Miller (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press) Joyce Murray: Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Joyce Murray (right) arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Mary Ng: Minister of International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade Mary Ng and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Seamus O'Regan: Minister of Labour Seamus O'Regan (right) arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Ginette Petitpas Taylor: Minister of Official Languages and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency Ginette Petitpas Taylor arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Carla Qualtrough: Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion Carla Qualtrough (THE CANADIAN PRESS) Pablo Rodriguez: Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant Pablo Rodriguez and family members arrive for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press) Harjit Sajjan: Minister of International Development and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada Harjit Sajjan (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press) Pascale St-Onge: Minister of Sport and Minister responsible for the Economic Development Agency of Canada for Quebec Pascale St-Onge (Daniel Coulombe/Radio-Canada) Filomena Tassi: Minister of Public Services and Procurement Filomena Tassi (centre) arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, Tuesday, Oct.26, 2021. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Dan Vandal: Minister of Northern Affairs; Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada, and minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency Dan Vandal arrives for the cabinet swearing-in ceremony at Rideau Hall. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press) Jonathan Wilkinson: Minister of Natural Resources Jonathan Wilkinson (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)