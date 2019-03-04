Trudeau has support of remaining 33 members of cabinet, survey shows

In the wake of Jane Philpott's sudden resignation from the federal cabinet over what she said was her "lack of confidence" in the way the Liberal government has handled the SNC Lavalin affair, CBC News reached out to the remaining 33 members of cabinet to ask if they still support Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

As of Monday evening, all remaining members of the federal cabinet were saying they continue to support Trudeau and the government. Some issued statements, others simply confirmed their support. Below is a list of statements from cabinet ministers who provided them to CBC News:

Minister of Indigenous Services Seamus O'Regan

"I have full confidence in this prime minister and am committed to continuing on with the important work ahead for Indigenous peoples and all Canadians."

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau

"Absolutely. I'm proud to work with a leader that is focused on jobs, growing the middle class and strengthening our economy."

Minister of the Environment Catherine McKenna

"Yes, Minister McKenna has full confidence in the PM and will remain in cabinet," said spokeswoman Caroline Thériault.

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Labour Patricia Hajdu

"My confidence in the prime minister remains untouched. I stand by him and believe in his ability to lead a government that delivers for all Canadians. I am sorry to see one of my Cabinet colleagues step down and I wish her the best."



Minister of Small Business and Export Promotion Mary Ng



The minister told CBC that she supports Trudeau "100 per cent."

Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations Carolyn Bennett

"I have absolute confidence in our government, and our prime minister, and will continue the vital work of advancing reconciliation and self-determination as the minister of Crown-Indigenous relations."

Minister of Canadian Heritage and Multiculturalism Pablo Rodriguez

The Quebec MP said he backs Trudeau "totally,"



Minister of National Revenue Diane Lebouthillier

"I support the prime minister and am proud of the work we have accomplished during the last three years to make life better for all Canadians."

Minister of Democratic Institutions Karina Gould

"I have full confidence in the Prime Minister and this government."



Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Ahmed Hussen

"Minister Hussen has full confidence in Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his vision for Canada," said spokesperson, Mathieu Genest.

Minister of Intergovernmental and Northern Affairs and Internal Trade Dominic LeBlanc

"I have full confidence in the prime minister. We will continue to take action to make life easier for Canadians, and create good, middle class jobs across the country."

Minister of International Trade Diversification Jim Carr

"The PM and this government as a whole has minister Carr's full confidence. He remains committed to his role as minister and to the important work the PM has given him to carry out on behalf of Canadians," said spokeswoman, Isabella Brisson.

Minister of Tourism, Official Languages and La Francophonie Mélanie Joly

''Of course, the Prime Minister has my full confidence.''

Minister of Infrastructure and Communities​ François-Philippe Champagne

"I absolutely have confidence in the prime minister and the plan he put in place for Canadians and I will continue to be a strong voice for rural Canada, for a strong and growing economy and for Quebec."

Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard Jonathan Wilkinson

"I am proud of the progressive accomplishments made under the leadership of the prime minister. I have full confidence in the prime minister and our government."

Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi

"I have full confidence in our government. Canadians elected us to build a strong middle class and provide opportunities for those who work hard every day to join the middle class. That is what we have focused on since day one and this is what we will continue to do under the strong leadership of PM Trudeau."

Minister of Science and Sport Kirsty Duncan

"I fully support the prime minister and our government, and as minister of science and sport, will continue focusing on our important work for science and research, and on making sport safe for all."

Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Accessibility Carla Qualtrough

"I have full confidence in the prime minister and our government, and I look forward to continuing to serve Canadians.

"I'm sad to hear of Jane Philpott's departure from Cabinet. She was a valued member of the team around the table. I thank the Prime Minister for his faith in me as I take on the interim position of president of the Treasury Board and minister of digital government."

