Highlights of budget 2021: Billions for green economic growth, healthier Indigenous communities

Here are some highlights of the 2021 federal budget:

$101.4 billion in new spending over three years to fuel the recovery and kick-start the transition to a green economy.

$30 billion over five years and $8.3 billion per year after that to create and sustain a national child care program. Goal is a $10/day child care service by 2025-2026.

$18 billion to build safer, healthier Indigenous communities.

$17.6 billion for green recovery — to conserve 25 per cent of lands and oceans by 2025 and to put Canada on course to exceed climate change targets by cutting emissions to 36 per cent below 2005 levels by 2030.

Extension of pandemic business and income support measures, such as wage and rent subsidies, through the fall.