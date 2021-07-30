Public health agency trying to find out how many Canadians are struggling with 'long COVID'

Federal agencies are trying to get a handle on how many Canadians are suffering from "long COVID" as researchers learn more about the mysterious after-effects of the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada and Statistics Canada have launched a survey to get a broad idea of how common it is for people to feel lingering effects after COVID-19 infection — something which can be difficult to identify and even harder to track.

"We probably anticipate that the impact of long COVID is going to be quite substantial," Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told a media briefing Friday.

Relatively little is known about the effects of long COVID, also known as post-COVID-19 condition — including how to diagnose it.

The public health agency says there have been reports of more than 100 symptoms associated with the condition.

The most common ones, according to PHAC, are fatigue, memory problems, anxiety, depression and even post-traumatic stress disorder.

The wide array of symptoms, coupled with the fact that few jurisdictions provide documented COVID-19 tests, make it difficult to know how many people are still suffering the effects of an infection.

Early reports from the World Health Organization showed 10 to 20 per cent of people infected with the virus would go on to have symptoms of long COVID. Tam said more up-to-date research indicates that figure could actually be as high as 50 per cent.

"Long COVID symptoms can be quite broad and non-specific, and so depending on the questions and the questionnaire, you might elicit different answers," Tam said.

The hope is that the survey will give public health officials a broad understanding of how many people are dealing with long COVID, and even help nail down whether certain geographic areas or segments of the population are being hit harder, she said.

Tam said there's emerging evidence that COVID-19 vaccines offer some protection against long COVID, but those studies are still ongoing.