Advisory panel report calls on federal government to end quarantine hotels for air travellers

The federal government should end its policy of mandatory three-day quarantine stays in designated facilities for air travellers returning to Canada in favour of letting people come up with their own quarantine plans, says a new report on the effectiveness of Canada's border restrictions.

That recommendation and others are included in the fourth report by the federal government's COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel, which has been examining land and air border measures to screen for COVID-19.

The report says the mandatory three-day quarantine rule is flawed for a number of reasons — among them the fact that Canadians choosing to pay fines of up to $3,000 rather than go to designated quarantine facilities may not be following isolation precautions.

The report says that the hotel quarantine program is expensive for both the government and travellers. It also says that because the rule requiring quarantine at government-authorized facilities only applies to air travellers, some Canadians are choosing to fly to U.S. airports near Canadian border points and finish the trip home by land.

The report also warns that a quarantine stay of three days is "inconsistent with the incubation period of" COVID-19.

On Feb. 22, the federal government implemented new quarantine measures at airports requiring all air travellers returning from non-essential trips abroad to isolate in federally mandated facilities for up to 72 hours while they await the results of polymerase chain reaction tests — commonly known as PCR tests — for COVID-19.

People arriving at land borders are required to take COVID-19 tests when they enter the country and then again after they have isolated themselves at home for 14 days.

Measures won't stop variants: report

Asked earlier today whether it was time to eliminate quarantine hotels, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau suggested Canadians should expect them to be around for some time to come.

"There is a point at which we are going to be able to say [quarantine hotels should be eliminated]. When that point arrives, it will be based on the best advice of scientists, doctors, of epidemiologists," Trudeau said.

"When the time comes we all look forward to that, but it's still not time for non-essential travel."

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has been asking the federal government to extend the three-day quarantine rule to Canada's land borders to prevent the importation of variants of concern.

The report did say that "previous border measures were insufficient to prevent the importation" of variants, but cautioned that tightening up those measures to target specific countries of concern likely wouldn't work.

"It is important to note that by the time a variant is identified as being 'of concern,' it is highly likely to be present in many countries around the world," the report said.

"Therefore, excessive or 'targeted' focus on travellers arriving from a single country is likely to provide a false sense of reassurance and not materially impact the presence of a [variant of concern] in Canada."

More to come ...