Federal government will match up to $10 million in donations for earthquake relief

The federal government says it will match up to $10 million in donations to the Canadian Red Cross for earthquake relief efforts in Turkey and Syria.

The government said in a news release that it will match donations to the humanitarian organization's Earthquake in Türkiye and Syria Appeal between February 6 and 22.

"These critical funds will allow the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to support immediate and ongoing humanitarian efforts," the news release says.

"Canada remains in close contact with humanitarian partners on the ground and will continue to respond to the crisis."

The announcement follows the federal government's separate pledge of $10 million in aid for earthquake efforts. Over 11,000 people have died so far because of the earthquake, making it the world's deadliest in over a decade.

International Development Minister Harjit Sajjan said Tuesday the government is waiting on assessments from United Nations teams on the ground in Turkey and Syria before it makes a decision about sending medical and search and rescue teams.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the government is still assessing the situation.

"From the very beginning, we've been talking with our diplomatic staff, our counterparts over there, working with the international community on getting as much help as needed, the right way," Trudeau told reporters.

"We are there to help. We're just looking at how to best do it."