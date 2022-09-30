Federal government sanctions 34 Iranian officials and entities

The federal government is slapping sanctions on 34 Iranians and Iranian entities, including the country's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and morality police.

The list, obtained by Radio-Canada, comes a week after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged sanctions on the Iranian government. Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly will officially announce the list of sanctions Monday, and it will include 25 individuals and nine entities.

The Iranian regime is facing country-wide protests following the death of Mahsa Amini. Amini, a 22-year-old woman, died while in the custody of the morality police, allegedly for not wearing her hijab properly.

"These sanctions are in response to gross human rights violations that have been committed in Iran, including its systematic persecution of women and in particular, the egregious actions committed by Iran's so-called 'Morality Police,' which led to the death of Mahsa Amini while under their custody," a government news release said.

Among those on the list are Hossein Salami, the commander-in-chief of the IRGC, Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi, the head of the morality police, and Mohammed-Hossein Bagheri, chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces.

The government said the individuals and entities sanctioned "directly implement repressive measures, violate human rights and spread the Iranian regime's propaganda and misinformation."

Canada does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

The sanctions freeze any assets of targeted individuals and entities in Canada, and prohibit any dealings with them. Those sanctioned are also prohibited from entering Canada.

Thomas Juneau, a professor of international affairs at Carleton University in Ottawa, said the sanctions are "a good decision." He said a number of Iranian leaders, or their family members, have assets in Canada, come to the country or send their children here.

But, he added, there's a difference between announcing sanctions and applying them.

"Canada has traditionally had difficulty fully implementing the sanctions it announces," he said.