U.S. allowing Florida to import drugs from Canada, reviving fears of shortages

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing Florida to import what could amount to millions of dollars worth of prescription drugs from Canada — a move that could reignite worries about the drug supply north of the border.

Florida has estimated that purchasing prescription drugs from Canada to treat such conditions as HIV/AIDS, diabetes and hepatitis C could save the southern state $150 million US annually.

The FDA approved Florida's request. In a letter to the state government dated Friday, the director of the administration signed off on the proposal and said that importing medications from Canada could "significantly reduce the cost of covered products to the American consumer without posing additional risk to the public's health and safety."

The sunshine state is one of a handful that have applied for permission to import wholesale prescription drugs from Canada, meaning Friday's approval could be just the first of several.

Canada — which set up a federal regulatory agency decades ago to ensure patent drug prices are not excessive — has resisted such import plans for years.

When reached for comment, Health Canada said it hoped to provide a statement to CBC News by late Friday afternoon.

A spokesperson for the department did tell the New York Times that bulk importation "will not provide an effective solution to the problem of high drug prices in the U.S."

"Canada's drug supply is too small to meet the demands of both American and Canadian consumers," Maryse Durette told the newspaper.

Canada has blocked exports in the past

In 2019, then-U.S. president Donald Trump proposed a rule to allow wholesale bulk imports of prescription drugs, promising it would be a "game changer for American seniors."

Within months, the Canadian government blocked bulk exports of some prescription drugs to stave off the risk of shortages at home.

"Our health care system is a symbol of our national identity and we are committed to defending it," said then-health minister Patty Hajdu.

Health Canada issued a statement at the time saying approximately 10 to 15 per cent of drugs have been in short supply in Canada "at any given time" since 2017.