Ethics committee votes to subpoena Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Cambridge Analytica

Parliament's ethics committee voted Tuesday to subpoena Facebook's founder Mark Zuckerberg and its CEO Sheryl Sandberg to testify before an international committee of parliamentarians meeting later this month to probe the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

While parliamentary committees can compel witnesses to testify, it remains unclear how a Canadian parliamentary committee can force an American tech giant to comply with its subpoena.

The committee voted unanimously behind closed doors in favour of the motion proposed by NDP MP Charlie Angus.

"We have given our chair the mandate to issue a summons to Mark Zuckerberg and Sheryl Sandberg if they choose not to come before the International Grand Committee," Angus said following the vote.

"We think it's important that they show up ... The corporate indifference to domestic law in Canada and other countries by Facebook needs to be questioned."

The International Grand Committee — made up of several countries, including Canada and the United Kingdom — is scheduled to hold its second meeting in Ottawa on May 28. Zuckerberg refused to appear at the committee's first meeting, held in the U.K.

The committee vote came only a few weeks after Canada's Privacy Commissioner Daniel Therrien made public a report that found that Facebook violated Canada's privacy law by sharing the personal information of Canadian Facebook users in the Cambridge Analytica scandal. Facebook has disputed the report's findings.

Cambridge Analytica is accused of harvesting data of more than 50 million Facebook users worldwide to create social media strategies to support U.S. President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.

Therrien plans to take Facebook to Federal Court to get an order for it to change its practices, but said Tuesday his office may not file the case until early fall.