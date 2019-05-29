Facebook has known since 2018 it was being used to incite hate

Facebook knew as early as 2018 that its platform was being used to incite division and violence, a company official told Canadian MPs on Thursday.

Testifying at justice committee hearings into online hate, Kevin Chan, head of public policy for Facebook Canada, said the company realized long before this year's deadly attack in Sri Lanka that Facebook was being used to amplify ethnic and religious tensions and took action.

"In 2018, we commissioned a human rights impact assessment on the role of our services, which found that we weren't doing enough to help prevent our platform from being used to foment division and incite offline violence," Chan told the committee in Ottawa.

One of those places, said Chan, was Sri Lanka. A series of co-ordinated suicide bombings on Easter Day targeted three churches and three luxury hotels, killing more than 250 people and injuring hundreds.

"With regards to the tragedy in Sri Lanka, we know that the misuse and abuse of our platform may amplify underlying ethnic and religious tensions and contribute to offline harm in some parts of the world," he said. "This is especially true in countries like Sri Lanka, where many people are using the internet for the first time, and social media can be used to spread hate and fuel tension on the ground."

Facebook taking steps to ID 'content risks'

Chan said Facebook has set up a team to work building "products, policies and programs" that take those kinds of situations into account.

He said Facebook has also learned from its experience in Myanmar, where the company acknowledged in November 2018 that Facebook was used to incite hatred against the country's Rohingya Muslim minority.

"We've also been building up our content review teams to ensure we have people with the right language skills and understanding of the cultural context," he said. "We've also been investing in technology and programs in places where we have identified heightened content risks and are taking steps to get ahead of them."

Chan's comments stand in contrast to the company's response last week to questions from the International Grand Committee meeting in Ottawa about the role Facebook played in the events that led up to the attack in Sri Lanka.

Questioned about videos that appeared on Facebook in Sri Lanka six months before the attack and were flagged to the company, urging people to kill non-Muslims including women and children, global policy director Neil Potts defended the company's actions.

"When we're made aware of that content, we do remove it," Potts told MPs from nearly a dozen countries. "If it is not reported or if we have not proactively identified it, then we would not remove it, because honestly we would not know that it exists."

'6 hate figures' removed, official says

Chan said Facebook signed the Christchurch Call to eliminate terrorist and extremist content online, and said people who break their Dangerous Organizations and Individuals Policy will be restricted from livestreaming using Facebook Live.

Groups that seek to promote hate often shift their language or alter content slightly to circumvent Facebook's filters, he said.

Chan also said that working with Canadian experts, the company removed "six hate figures and hate organizations, including Faith Goldy, Kevin Goudreau, the Canadian Nationalist Front, the Aryan Strikeforce, the Wolves of Odin and the Soldiers of Odin from Facebook and Instagram.

The Toronto Star and Buzzfeed reported in April that only days after Facebook's announcement, two of those banned were back on the platform along with several pages with similar names to the groups Facebook said it banned.

Elizabeth Thompson is part of a CBC team investigating online misinformation and attempts to disrupt the upcoming Canadian election. She can be reached at elizabeth.thompson@cbc.ca