Facebook bans Faith Goldy and 'dangerous' alt-right groups

Facebook is banning far-right political commentator Faith Goldy, white nationalist crusader Kevin Goudreau and various extremist groups, the social media company said Monday.

The company said it has longstanding policies on extremist content and organized hate groups and is barring the individuals and organizations under its "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" community standards policy.

Goldy's views have been described as far-right white nationalist. She was fired from Rebel Media in 2017 after taking part in a neo-Nazi podcast.

"Individuals and organizations who spread hate, attack, or call for the exclusion of others on the basis of who they are have no place on Facebook. That's why we have a policy on dangerous individuals and organizations, which states that we do not allow those who are engaged in offline 'organized hate' to have a presence on Facebook," reads a statement from Facebook.

"The individuals and organizations we have banned today violate this policy, and they will no longer be allowed a presence on our services. Our work against organized hate is ongoing and we will continue to review individuals, pages, groups and content against our community standards."

Facebook said the Canadian Nationalist Front, Aryan Strikeforce, Wolves of Odin and Soldiers of Odin (also known as Canadian Infidels) have also been banned from "having any further presence" on its services. The company said it also intends to remove content affiliated with those banned, including linked pages and groups.

The pages began to disappear from Facebook this morning.

Facebook works with various academics and organizations around the world to determine which ones are hate organizations.

Last week, Goldy tweeted that she had been barred from the Airbnb home-sharing service.