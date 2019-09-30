How to watch The National's face-to-face interviews with the federal leaders

CBC is hosting a series of face-to-face interviews between undecided voters and federal leaders campaigning for next month's election.

With just over two weeks left before election day on Oct. 21, four of six party leaders will pitch their plans for Canada's future to undecided voters over four consecutive nights this week.

The hour-long events will be moderated by the CBC's Rosemary Barton. From Monday through Thursday, five undecided voters will get five minutes each with a federal party leader to ask questions about the issues that matter the most to them.

The dates:

Sept. 30: Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

Oct. 1: Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

Oct. 2: Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

Oct. 3: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

People's Party of Canada Leader Maxime Bernier was invited but declined, citing scheduling issues.

Yves-François Blanchet was not invited as the Bloc Québécois is only running candidates in one province.

How to watch: