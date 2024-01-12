Trudeau's holiday travel didn't break the rules, ethics commissioner tells MPs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's trip to Jamaica didn't break the rules that govern gifts and travel for elected officials because the stay was a gift from a longtime family friend, Interim Ethics Commissioner Konrad Von Finckenstein told MPs Tuesday.

Speaking to members of the House of Commons ethics committee, Von Finckenstein confirmed that Trudeau's office consulted with his office prior to leaving for Jamaica. He said his office researched Trudeau's relationship with businessman Peter Green and concluded that he is a friend of Trudeau who has no relations with the government of Canada.

Von Finckenstein said the rules that govern the gifts and travel that MPs can accept makes an exception for gifts or travel given by parents or friends.

Von Finckenstein's appearance before the committee was initiated by opposition Conservative members of the committee looking to probe Trudeau's communications with the ethics commissioner's office about his trip to Jamaica over the Christmas holidays.

News reports indicated that Trudeau stayed at Green's luxurious Prospect Estate resort in Jamaica. Market rates for that resort indicate the stay could be worth as much as $84,000.

Trudeau has defended his trip to Jamaica, saying that — like other Canadian families — his family took a vacation over the holidays and stayed with friends, and that all of the rules were followed.

Konrad von Finckenstein was appointed the new conflict of interest and ethics commissioner on an interim basis last August for six months. (Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press)

Von Finckenstein also was called to testify about the rules that govern the gifts and travel MPs are allowed to accept.

Von Finckenstein is nearing the end of his appointment as interim ethics commissioner. He was appointed Aug. 30 for a period of six months, which expires on Feb. 29.

Canada has been without a permanent ethics commissioner since Mario Dion retired on Feb. 21, 2023.